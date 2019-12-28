Crane Season Registration Opens on January 2

Gibbon, NE (December 20, 2019) – The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary will begin taking reservations for crane season at 9 am on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Reservations can be made online, over the phone, or at the center.

Every March, over 660 thousand Sandhill Cranes converge on the Platte River Valley in central Nebraska to fuel up before continuing north to their nesting grounds. Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary is at the center of this migration and offers guided crane viewing experiences to witness the vast concentrations of Sandhill Cranes on their river roosts.

There are multiple viewing opportunities for nature enthusiasts, bird lovers, and photographers to witness this historic migration from newly built discovery stations strategically placed along the Platte River near Sandhill Crane roosts. For more information on these opportunities, visit rowe.audubon.org/birds.

The center is open to the public all year, switching to extended visitor hours February 15 through April 15, 8 am to 5:30 pm. During this period, the visitor center closes at 5:30 for private viewing experiences.

Reservations for crane season may be made online on January 2, 2020, at rowe.audubon.org or by calling 308-468-5282. Please note that the visitor center is closed December 25, 2019-January 1, 2020.