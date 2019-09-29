class="post-template-default single single-post postid-410742 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Crash Kills Two-Appeal

BY Associated Press | September 29, 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected a post-conviction appeal of a man serving two 15-to-20-year prison sentences for causing a 2014 crash in southeastern Nebraska that killed two people.
The state’s high court on Friday found that Edward Koch, of Quincy, Illinois, filed his motion for post-conviction after the one-year deadline following the rejection of his direct appeal. Koch had argued om the post-conviction motion that his lawyer was so inept that it cost him a fair trial.
Investigators say Koch was drunk and driving his car nearly 90 mph in a 60 mph zone in September 2014 when he slammed into the back of another car, killing 23-year-old Matt Kirchhoff of Weeping Water and 22-year-old Emily Widger of Lincoln. Kirchhoff and Widger were engaged to be married.
