Crawford & Walking C Cattle Co inducted into Dawson County Cattlemen Hall of Fame

Terry Crawford and Walking C Cattle Co of Lexington were inducted into the Dawson County Cattlemen’s Hall of Fame Saturday 6, 2021 during their annual meeting in Cozad. In making the introduction, Dawson County Cattlemen Executive Director Shannon Peterson said Walking C is a diversified farming operation raising corn and alfalfa that is in turn fed to their cattle in their feedlot…”times have changed from the days from scooping the feed into the feed wagon and then scooping it back out from when he was helping his dad as a young kid to the new feed wagons that they run today. Today, their feed lot has doubled in size since when they first began feeding cattle. Walking C continues to expand and improve the cow herd”.

Peterson continued that “Terry takes great pride in his family and his Red Angus cow herd. He enjoys going out to the pasture, putting out mineral and checking cows. Terry has seen a lot of changes in ranching since Walking C was first established.”

Crawford said he and his wife, Sheri, established the Walking C Cattle Co around 1978, “we’ve always had the goal of having cows and then feeding the calves out and we finally reached that. The other goal was to have all the cows all have one brand, the Walking C brand, and we’ve reached that now…cause change comes slow and it took a lot of years to get where we’re at today.”

Crawford has had a longtime appreciation for the Red Angus breed and his family members are involved in the key roles of the operation today. He says the herd has been developed over the years with an eye towards carcass quality, along with the grade and yield at the local Tyson processing plant.

Lt. Gov. Mike Foley was a special guest. He shared remarks on the importance of beef exports to the Nebraska cattle industry and noted successes in recent years with the countries of Japan, Israel and Vietnam.

Also a special guest was Greg Ibach, former Under Secretary of Agriculture for Marketing and Regulatory Programs in the USDA and past State Ag Director.

The banquet was moderated by Dawson County Cattlemen President Jonathan Garwood. He recognized past President Quentin Dailey and board members.

FFA chapters represented at the banquet included members from Cozad, Gothenburg, Eustis-Farnam, Lexington, Overton and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller.

The next meeting of the Dawson County Cattlemen will be held on March 4, 2020 at Tub’s Pub in Sumner.