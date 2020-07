A Creighton University religion professor’s tweet referring to a support-the-police rally as a white supremacist event unleashed a backlash before it was taken down Friday.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the university issue a statement saying Zachary Smith’s view didn’t represent the school. Further, the statement said, Smith “regrets his statement and sincerely apologizes for the offense it has caused.”

The Creighton University College Republicans condemned Smith’s tweet.