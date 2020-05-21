class="post-template-default single single-post postid-462896 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Creighton University furloughs 190 people, makes other cuts | KRVN Radio

Creighton University furloughs 190 people, makes other cuts

BY AP | May 21, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Creighton University furloughs 190 people, makes other cuts

OMAHA, Neb. – Creighton University has furloughed 190 employees and made several other spending cuts because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Creighton officials said Wednesday they expect to have to cut at least $35 million from the university’s budget to offset declining revenue from tuition and fees. The university said it will suspend its contributions to employee retirement plans on July 1, and top executives will take a pay cut. Creighton said it also won’t pay merit raises this year and will cut discretionary
spending. Officials said additional cuts could be needed depending on enrollment levels.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: