Crofton Public Schools Announce Student Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A fourth and fifth case of coronavirus was announced yesterday in Nebraska, with final confirmation still needed by the CDC. The fifth person is from northeast Nebraska. And although the Dept of Health didn’t indicate where, Crofton Public Schools has issued a letter to parents saying they’re closing school the rest of this week and canceling all school events and activities after the North Central District Health Department revealed that a high school student in Crofton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says potential exposure events include the girls state basketball game between Hartington Cedar Catholic and Weeping Water held at Lincoln Southwest where exposure may have occurred in the Hartington Cedar Catholic general fan section. And the girls state basketball game between Crofton and Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur held at Lincoln North Star High School, where exposures may have occurred in the Crofton general fan section. Public exposure may have also occurred among Crofton Elementary fourth thru sixth grade students and staff who attended school March 10th.

The high school student was transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit at Nebraska Medicine, where the first Nebraska patient is receiving treatment and is in critical condition. The other cases are all in self quarantine at home. The fourth case announced yesterday, was a Douglas County woman, which was travel related.

Here is the letter put out by Crofton Public Schools:

Message from North Central District Health Department:

Crofton Public Schools plan to close school March 11th-13th, including all school events and activities, out of precaution to limit exposure to a presumptive positive COVID-19 case.

On the evening of March 10th, North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of the first presumptive positive coronavirus case in our district. The person is a high school student who attends school at Crofton High School.

Potential exposure events that community members should be aware of include:

Girls State Basketball Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Weeping Water Game held in Lincoln, NE on March 5th at 9:00 AM. This game was held at Lincoln Southwest High School. Exposures may have occurred in the Hartington Cedar Catholic general fan section .

Girls State Basketball Crofton vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur held in Lincoln, NE on March 5 th at 7:00 PM. This game was held at Lincoln North Star High School. Exposures may have occurred in the Crofton general fan section.

Crofton Elementary forth-sixth grade students and staff who attended school on March 10 th

If you believe you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, please stay home and away from others. If you feel you are sick enough to see a healthcare provider, please call ahead.

NCDHD will be gathering more information tomorrow, March 11th, on individuals that feel they were exposed. The school closure situation will be re-evaluated Friday.

Information on how to best protect yourself if exposed will be sent out in the morning once provided by NCDHD.