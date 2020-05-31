class="post-template-default single single-post postid-464614 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Curfew Imposed after Fatal Shooting During Omaha Protests

BY Associated Press | May 31, 2020
Officials are imposing a curfew and the Nebraska national guard is being mobilized to help police after a man was killed during a demonstration in downtown Omaha over the death of George Floyd.

The shooting occurred at around 11 p.m. Saturday in the city’s Old Market area and within a couple of blocks of where protesters had gathered.

Police said they arrested someone within the hour in connection with the shooting of 22-year-old protester James Scurlock. Officials didn’t say what led to the shooting during the protests.

The protest in downtown Omaha followed one hours earlier a few miles away that started peacefully but devolved into clashes between protesters and police.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
