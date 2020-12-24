Custer County Foundation experiences successful online Gala

The Custer County Foundation “reimagined” its 16th Annual Gala & Auction by having an online event. Online bidding started on December 8 and ended on Saturday, December 12 at 7:00 pm. Patrons could view and bid on items from the comfort of their home. Preliminary numbers show the Foundation will net $65,000 to $70,000! The Foundation sincerely appreciates the generosity of the many businesses and individuals throughout Custer County for making it possible to have such a successful online event!

By having an online auction, it opened up the fundraising to individuals who normally can’t attend the Gala, it was fun to see some new bidders. There were 227 registered users. Bidders had the option to create a bidder name that was displayed for all to see. Some were very creative, such as, LicenseToGrill, it’s 5 ‘o clock somewhere, 2019 Gala’s Best Dressed, it’s a beaut Clark, and Dear Santa I can explain!

Patrons were offered the opportunity to purchase keys for $10 each, giving them a chance to win cash prizes. All the keys were sold out Friday night, then a Facebook Live drawing was held on Saturday December 12 at 9:30 am. The Foundation used a website randomizer to pick the lucky winners. Cash prizes were donated by A to Z Lawn Pro & Landscaping ($250), Arrow Aviation, Inc. ~Casey & Melissa Williams ($500), Custer County Foundation Board of Directors ($750) and Edward Jones, Gateway Motors/Sandhills Motors, and Palmer Monument ($1,000).

The Gala would not have been complete without the drawing for the choice of a Polaris Ranger Side by Side OR a $6,500 travel voucher with $1,000 cash sponsored by Ag-Land ATV and Custer County Foundation Ag Boosters. This was also done over Facebook Live Saturday morning. And the winner was… Dan Denson of Broken Bow! Dan chose the Polaris Ranger.

Proceeds from the evening will be incorporated into the funds of the Foundation and returned to Custer County in the form of grants for charitable organizations and scholarships for non-traditional students.

The Custer County Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit, tax exempt organization that was created in 1991 to promote charitable giving for the good of the communities of Custer County. The steady growth of the Foundation is driven by donors’ generosity, ideas and beliefs that the Custer County Foundation can make a difference in the lives of the people who live and work in Custer County. The Foundation exists because of people who have a desire to give back to the community where they lived, prospered, worked and played.