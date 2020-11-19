Custer County Foundation Gala & Auction Moves Online

Due to COVID 19 restrictions and concerns for the wellbeing and safety of guests, the Custer County Foundation Annual Gala & Auction will be held as an online event. The Custer County Foundation Gala & Auction “Reimagined” will allow patrons to bid on auction items from the safety of their home. Online bidding will open on December 8, 2020 and conclude at 7:00 pm on December 12, 2020. You may begin viewing auction items on December 1. The foundation encourages participants to register and start making their wish lists before the auction begins. The website to view and bid on items is www.ccfauction.asimobile.net.

This online auction software is very user friendly and should be easy to navigate. Also there is a fun new twist and hope to see an increase in participation. An online event makes the Gala & Auction truly open to everyone to enjoy! Remember anyone can bid.

As you know, the Gala & Auction is the main source of funding for the Foundation’s grant program and non-traditional scholarships. Both these programs have a positive and lasting impact throughout Custer County and it is imperative that the foundation continues funding these programs.

Auction items and information is being posted on the Custer County Foundation’s social media pages. Like and follow to stay up to date on the great items that are being donated as well as changes to the event.

Now more than ever, the Foundation is grateful to all of their amazing donors!

If you have any questions about registering or the bidding process, please contact the office by calling, 308-872-2232 or custerfoundation@msn.com.