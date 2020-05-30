Custer County Foundation Offering COVID-19 Response Grant to Local Non-Profits

The Custer County Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of a COVID-19 Response Grant. The goal of the COVID-19 Response Grant is to provide nonprofit organizations with flexible resources to address the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis in our community, particularly to address immediate basic needs, such as food insecurity or eviction prevention. Because of the urgent nature of this grant program, applications for COVID-19 relief will be accepted at any time during the pandemic, as funds are available. The Board of Directors has initially allocated $20,000 to this grant program. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis and organizations will be notified as quickly as possible. The COVID-19 Response Grant is not able to provide funding to individuals or businesses directly. Individuals will need to seek assistance from the nonprofits that address those basic needs.

The guidelines and grant application have been simplified. Below are the guidelines.

1. All non-profit organizations in Custer County assisting individuals affected by COVID-19 are eligible.

2. Requests to address basic needs will be a priority.

The grant application can be found on the home page of our website, custercountyfoundation.org.

For any questions or to submit the COVID-19 Response Grant application, please email: custerfoundation@msn.com or visit custercountyfoundation.org.

The Custer County Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit, tax exempt organization that was created in 1991 to promote charitable giving for the good of the communities of Custer County. The steady growth of the Foundation is driven by donors’ generosity, and the ideas and beliefs that the Custer County Foundation can make

a difference in the lives of the people who live and work in Custer County. The Foundation exists because of people who have a desire to give back to the community where they live, prosper, work, and play.