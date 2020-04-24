Custer County Has Twenty-First COVID-19 Case

Burwell, NE – Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) is reporting the twenty-first (21) COVID-19 positive case in Custer County. The female in her 40s is isolating at home. Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient’s privacy. Contact tracing was completed by LBPHD and all those with known exposure have been asked to quarantine.
With the nicer weather, Nebraskan’s will be getting outside performing their Spring yardwork. During this time, many visit garden centers and nurseries to purchase items.
Nurseries and garden centers should adhere to the following guidance to help slow the spread of COVID-19:
- Increase the footprint of the nursery or garden center to allow shoppers to maintain a healthy physical distance of at least 6 feet between each other. This may include limiting the number of shoppers at this time.
- Add chalk/tape lines to keep shoppers at least 6 feet apart. Directional arrows can also be utilized to direct patron flow through the market.
- Assign additional staff on the grounds to regulate customer flow and ensure physical distancing.
- Create ample spacing of products to reduce congestion.
- Sanitize workstations and checkout stands regularly, primarily by wiping down tables, terminals, cash boxes, etc.
- Make sure that staff stay home if they are sick.
- Provide additional hand sanitizer.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently recommend that people should wear cloth face masks when out in public.
- Consider using a credit-card reader when possible, to avoid the exchange of cash.