Custer County Has Twenty-First COVID-19 Case

Burwell, NE – Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) is reporting the twenty-first (21) COVID-19 positive case in Custer County. The female in her 40s is isolating at home. Patient information is considered protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient’s privacy. Contact tracing was completed by LBPHD and all those with known exposure have been asked to quarantine.

With the nicer weather, Nebraskan’s will be getting outside performing their Spring yardwork. During this time, many visit garden centers and nurseries to purchase items.

Nurseries and garden centers should adhere to the following guidance to help slow the spread of COVID-19: