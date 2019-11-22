class="post-template-default single single-post postid-422591 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News | November 22, 2019
Custer County pair arrested in Human Trafficking investigation
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office. Shannon Shimko, LeaWanna Woods.

 

An Ansley couple was arrested Thursday afternoon during a human trafficking investigation in Lexington. In an affidavit filed by Nebraska State Patrol, an investigator responded to an online social media advertisement posted by a woman. The two agreed to meet in a Lexington parking lot. The woman, 29-year-old LeaWanna Woods, was placed under arrest. A 42-year-old man who accompanied her to Lexington, Shimko Woods, was also placed under arrest.

An inventory of the pair’s vehicle turned up a loaded shotgun in the glovebox and an unloaded rifle in the passenger area near an infant car seat. A small amount of Marijuana was also located in a purse.

LeaWanna Woods has been charged in Dawson County Court with a Misdemeanor charge of Prostitution and Possession of Marijuana- Less than an Ounce. Shimko has been charged with Aiding and Abetting Prostitution. Hearings for both are scheduled for this afternoon.

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
