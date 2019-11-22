Custer County pair arrested in Human Trafficking investigation

An Ansley couple was arrested Thursday afternoon during a human trafficking investigation in Lexington. In an affidavit filed by Nebraska State Patrol, an investigator responded to an online social media advertisement posted by a woman. The two agreed to meet in a Lexington parking lot. The woman, 29-year-old LeaWanna Woods, was placed under arrest. A 42-year-old man who accompanied her to Lexington, Shimko Woods, was also placed under arrest.

An inventory of the pair’s vehicle turned up a loaded shotgun in the glovebox and an unloaded rifle in the passenger area near an infant car seat. A small amount of Marijuana was also located in a purse.

LeaWanna Woods has been charged in Dawson County Court with a Misdemeanor charge of Prostitution and Possession of Marijuana- Less than an Ounce. Shimko has been charged with Aiding and Abetting Prostitution. Hearings for both are scheduled for this afternoon.