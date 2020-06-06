Custer Foundation announces Spring grant awards

(Custer County, NE) The Custer County Foundation reviewed grant requests for the period ending April 30, 2020 and is awarding a total of $40,900 to 14 Custer County organizations.

“It’s always an exciting time when we get to announce our grant recipients,” said Lindsay Divan, Executive Director of the Foundation. “The generous support we receive from our donors through our annual Gala & Auction in December enables the Foundation to continue to have a county wide impact through the grants we are able to award.”

The Foundation Grants committee recommended, and the Board of Directors approved, the following awards:

Anselmo-Merna Public Schools – $4,500: Supplies to help revitalize the Agricultural Education Department.

Ansley Alumni Class of 2004 – $1,500: To help with equipment for a sand volleyball court.

Ansley Public Schools – $6,000: To provide playground equipment.

Ansley Rural Fire Department – $3,600: To help purchase protective fire gear.

Central Plains Center for Services – $600: To help establish a Reach out to Read Literacy program.

Custer County Children’s Theater Association – $1,500: To help with the Children’s Theater Production.

Sargent Imagination Library – $1,500: To help establish the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Sargent.

Lead4Change – $2,200: To help install a flagpole in front of the Broken Bow Middle School.

Merna Emergency Medical Services – $5,000: To help purchase a power cot for the ambulance.

Nigel Sprouse Memorial Library – $2,000: To replace the hot water heater and the back door.

Oconto Rural Fire Department – $7,500: To help purchase an ambulance cot and lift system.

Sandhills Community Collaborative – $1,500: To help create a resource app.

Tuffy Winberg Free Pit BBQ – $2,500: To help provide the Free Pit BBQ.

Callaway YLCC – $1,000: To help with a new sound system in the Callaway Community Center.

The next grant application period ends October 31, 2020. Applications may be accessed online at www.custercountyfoundation.org.

The mission of the Custer County Foundation is to seek out, receive, and administer funds to meet the present and future needs of the residents of Custer County. Donations to the Foundation are tax-deductible. Call the Foundation at 308-872-2232 for more information.