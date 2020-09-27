class="post-template-default single single-post postid-487567 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Cyberattack shut down computer systems at Nebraska Medicine

BY Associated Press | September 27, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska Medicine says it will resume normal operations “in days” following a cyberattack that shut down computer systems early Sunday.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that officials described the outage in a statement Thursday as a “significant information technology system downtime event. It led to the postponement of appointments for patients with elective procedures or other non-critical health concerns.

The system’s emergency rooms have remained open, and no patients were diverted to other hospitals. No patients’ electronic medical records were deleted or destroyed, thanks to the system’s back-up and recovery processes.

