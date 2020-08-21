D.J. Bridwell signs with Denver record label!

Country artist D.J. Bridwell signed a contract with independent record label Third & James on Friday. The signing with the Dever-based recording studio was the first such live event held in The River radio station studio in Lexington. D.J. Bridwell hopes to build on his songwriting with the label along with his live shows.

Josh Olsen, Founder and President of Third & James, was also on hand for the signing. He says they help to develop artist’s music and help market them. Recording sessions are planned to start soon.

The D.J. Bridwell Band is based out of the Superior area. They’ll be resuming the Gunslinger’s Tour with Luke Mills on August 29th and will also be playing at the Lebanon, KS Bash next month.