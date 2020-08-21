class="post-template-default single single-post postid-480599 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
D.J. Bridwell signs with Denver record label! | KRVN Radio

D.J. Bridwell signs with Denver record label!

BY KRVN News | August 21, 2020
Country artist D.J. Bridwell(right) signs with record label Third & James live on The River Friday afternoon August 21, 2020 in the Lexington radio station studio.

 

Country artist D.J. Bridwell signed a contract with independent record label Third & James on Friday. The signing with the Dever-based recording studio was the first such live event held in The River radio station studio in Lexington. D.J. Bridwell hopes to build on his songwriting with the label along with his live shows.

Josh Olsen, Founder and President of Third & James, was also on hand for the signing. He says they help to develop artist’s music and help market them.    Recording sessions are planned to start soon.

The D.J. Bridwell Band is based out of the Superior area.   They’ll be resuming the Gunslinger’s Tour with Luke Mills on August 29th and will also be playing at the Lebanon, KS Bash next month.

 

The D.J. Bridwell Band.

 

 

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
