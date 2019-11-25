(Audio) Dale and Elaine Mooberry Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner

Lexington, Neb. — There will be plenty of food at an upcoming Thanksgiving dinner that many folks mark on their calendar months ahead of time. Pastor Rob Kuefner of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington is one of the organizers of the Thanksgiving day event…

(Click Here) kuefner-mooberry memorial 1 11-22-19 (2)

The dinner will take place at “The Crossing” campground, on the west edge of Lexington, 1006 North Airport Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

Organizers need volunteers or donations of salads, deserts & pies. Contact Pastor Rob Kuefner 308-324-4341 or rkuefner@tlclex.org to volunteer or donate. Or contact Pastor Kuefner on his cell phone at 308-746-2270.

Those who want a meal delivered should contact the Grand Generation Center.

Those who need transportation to the dinner can contact Trish Doughty. She can be reached at Avamere Senior Living or call her cell phone number: 308-537-6077.