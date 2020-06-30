Dawson Co 4-H’ers named champions in State 4-H Speech and PSA contests

Eleven 4-H’ers from Dawson County were among 172 contestants who competed in the 2020 Nebraska 4-H Public Speaking Contest held Wednesday, June 24, virtually, according to Andrea Nisley, UNL Extension Educator.

Emma Luther of Overton was named the Senior Champion for PSA and Abbie Owens of Lexington was named the Senior Champion for speech.

In the Intermediate Division (11 to 13 years of age), and Senior Division (14 to 18 years of age), speakers were required to prepare an original speech on an aspect relating to their 4-H experience. In the Intermediate and Senior Radio Public Service Announcement (PSA) divisions, 4-H’ers were required to write a 60-second radio spot promoting 4-H. 4-H’ers who competed in the Radio PSA division could also compete in the speech divisions. The Senior medal winners received a $250 scholarship from CASNR should that youth opt to become a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources (CASNR).

Individual results and ribbon placings for the Dawson County participants include:

In the senior division, purple ribbons went to Abbie Owens of Lexington with her speech titled “4-H Equals 1 Why”; and Gracie Schneider of Cozad, with her speech titled “Growing Leaders for Tomorrow”. Abbie was one of four medal winners and was named the Senior Champion for Speech.

In the intermediate division, purple ribbons went to Sophia Burns of Cozad with her speech titled “4-H’er Down”; Jaden Hunke of Lexington with her speech titled “My Shadow”; Carson Reiman of Cozad with his speech titled “Excursions and Opportunities in 4-H” and Greta Rickertsen of Lexington with her speech titled “This Little Piggy Went to Fair”. Blue ribbon went to Lexi Johnson of Gothenburg with her speech titled “#Crowns and Cattle”. Carson and Greta were two of the top ten individuals of the intermediate division to receive medals.

In the senior PSA division, a purple ribbon went to Emma Luther of Overton with her PSA titled “Nebraska Traditions”. Emma was one of three individuals to receive a senior PSA medal and was named the Senior Champion for PSA.

In the intermediate PSA division, purple ribbons went to Sophia Burns of Cozad with her PSA titled “I Am Inspired” and Jaden Hunke of Lexington with her PSA titled “4-H Inspires Kids to Do”. A blue ribbon went to Carson Reiman of Cozad with his PSA titled “Grow With 4-H”. Jaden was one of four medal winners.