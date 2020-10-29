Dawson County Clerk: 436 more registered voters for general election

Dawson County Election Office — With less than a week to go until the general election, just short of 600 early voting ballots are still out from just over 3,300 requested in Dawson County.

County Clerk/Election Commissioner Karla Zlatkovsky says voters have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to return them — in the envelope provided — either to her office, or the official drop box on the east side of the courthouse.

Zlatkovsky recommends returning early voting ballots as soon as possible.

Voters can vote early at the Election Commissioner’s Office; the last day to do so is Monday, Nov. 2.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen urges registered voters who did not ask for early ballots, to be sure to go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Zlatkovsky says there are approximately 436 more county voters registered to vote in the general election than there were for the May primary for a total of 13,796. That total includes 7,726 Republicans; 3,493 Democrats; 174 Libertarians; and non-partisan 2,403.

The turnout for the May primary was just over 32 percent.

Zlatkovsky expects good interest in the presidential race, state ballot measures and local races.

The polls will open on Nov. 3 at 8 a.m. Central Time, 7 a.m. Mountain Time. They will close at 8 p.m. Central Time, 7 p.m. Mountain Time.