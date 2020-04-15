Dawson County Courthouse building to close to the public

The Board of Commissioners is aware of the emergency conditions that exists with regard to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, the Dawson County Courthouse building will close to the public beginning at 5 pm April 15, 2020. The Board will continue to monitor the outbreak and requests the public to take the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of exposure.

If you need to conduct business in County offices, we recommend utilizing online services and mail in services. If you need to contact a department, please use the numbers listed below. You may need to leave a message and the official will return your call as needed. These measures will remain in place until further notice.

The courts are open. If you are represented by an attorney, contact your attorney. If you are not represented by an attorney and have a court appearance, please call the court to determine if your case is proceeding as scheduled.

County Commissioner meetings will be open to the public, through Zoom please contact the County Clerk for log in information.