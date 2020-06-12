class="post-template-default single single-post postid-466845 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Dawson County Extension Office Announcement | KRVN Radio

BY Sheryl Fellers Dawson County Extension Service | June 12, 2020
Courtesy/Dawson County Extension

Lexington, Neb. — The UNL Extension Office in Dawson County will reopen to the public on Monday, June 15.  The Extension Office, located on the fairgrounds in Lexington, has been open by appointment only due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

UNL Extension Educators will be allowed to return to the office on June 15 also, on a staggered schedule to maintain density guidelines.

Call ahead for the in-person availability of Educators.  (308) 324-5501

Before coming to the office, please follow Covid-19 protocol.  If exhibiting any symptoms of illness or if you have potential Covid-19 exposure, please remain at home.

We all must do our part to reduce the spread of this virus and ask for your cooperation by please wearing a face mask and observing the 6 feet social distancing.

 

