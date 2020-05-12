Dawson County Fair to be held with guidelines

We are excited to announce that the 2020 Dawson County Fair will proceed with the guidelines below. With the uncertain times that lie ahead, the Dawson County Fair Board has adopted a resolution to hold the 2020 Dawson County Fair, but as a limited event.

The fair board has been working closely with County Agencies, County Commissioners and our local County Extension Educator and after many considerations has made the decision to continue with the 2020 Dawson County Fair and as adopted the following resolution:

1. The 2020 Dawson County Fair will be closed to the public.

2. The 2020 Dawson County Fair will not allow any vendors, entertainment or carnival.

3. The 2020 Dawson County Fair will ONLY host 4-H & FFA competitive events (no open shows)

4. The policies for the 4-H Premium Fund will be announced at a later date.

You will see many changes this year and most of those changes will be temporary. The fair board will now rely on the different fair committees to enact these changes, applying them to the fair as a whole.

There will be many correspondences over the next several weeks as changes are set, and protocol is established. Please look to your 4-H leaders and Dawson County Extension Office for

information as we move forward.

We each want to thank everyone for your patience and understanding during this uncertain time.

Any additional questions please contact one of Dawson County Board members.

Sincerely,

The Dawson County Fair Board