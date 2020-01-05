Dawson County fugitive arrested in north-central Nebraska

The Wheeler County and Valley County Sheriff’s offices arrested a Dawson County fugitive on Friday. Wheeler County had requested assistance from Valley County in locating a 48-year-old Taylor man who was wanted on several Dawson County arrest warrants.

Dustin Daniels had fled upon arrival of deputies and they soon located him along the Cedar River and taking him into custody without further incident.

He was booked into the Valley County Jail on Dawson County warrant for Failure to Appear on charges of Obstructing a Police Officer, 3rd Degree Assault, and Disturbing the Peace.

The charges stem from an incident around 9:00am on May 2, 2019. Daniels is alleged to have been upset and went to a Gothenburg residence. A disturbance ensued and Daniels briefly fled on foot as a Gothenburg Police Officer attempted to contact him. He was soon placed under arrest.

A warrant was issued for Daniels’ arrest on July 23, 2019 after failing to appear for a pre-trial court hearing in Dawson County Court. Daniels’ initial bond in the case of $5,000 was doubled to $10,000 with the arrest warrant for failing to appear in court.