Dawson County Historical Museum to Host David Collins Memorial Reception and Plectron Open House.

LEXINGTON, NE – The Dawson County Historical Museum is hosting the David Collins Memorial Reception and Plectron Open House on Saturday, September 5 from 1 to 4pm.

David Collins passed away July 22, 2020 and was the son of Plectron Corporation Co-Founder Arlyn Collins. Arlyn and Keith Wycoff started Plectron Corporation in 1955 in Overton, Nebraska.

Plectron was a company that manufactured single-channel emergency receivers that would soon be in every first responders’ home in the US. Plectron started out with the “Fyrcall”.

According to Museum Director Crystal Werger, before the electronic side of Plectron, Wycoff was involved with plastics and six years after founding Plectron, they started producing fire helmet face shields.

Plectron halted all production in 1996.

David Collins donated most of the items people will be able to see at the Plectron Open House on Saturday as they also celebrate his life with a reception at the museum. Others who donated to the exhibit were those who once worked in the Overton corporation.

The open house will display just about everything Plectron made.