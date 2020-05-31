Dawson County Raceway Still Waiting on the Sidelines Until Directed Health Measures Become More Feasible

Interview below with Chad Dolan and Rural Radio Network’s Dave Schroeder:

Lexington, NE – Dawson County race fans will have to wait a little longer for the race season to begin.

Dawson County Raceway promoter Chad Dolan is hopeful to have more information for fans and racers by July whether racing can resume and fans can pack the grand stands this fall.

Dolan and his team has been in contact with Two Rivers Public Health Department, Governor Pete Ricketts, raceway sponsors and the ag society to make it possible for races to start up again. In the meantime the raceway has been taking this downtime to make improvements.

Dolan encourages race fans to support other raceways that are open at this time, and to watch for updates on the Dawson County Raceway facebook page or on their website: racedawsoncounty.com.