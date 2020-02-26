Dawson County Recovery Group gearing up to assist flood victims

February 18, 2020 ~ If you live in Dawson County and have suffered losses from the July flooding, the Dawson County Recovery Group may be able to provide some financial assistance.

The Dawson County Recovery Group (DCRG) was established in November 2019 in response to the flooding experienced across Nebraska earlier that year. The members of this group include Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, Lexington Area United Way, Dawson Area Development, Two Rivers Public Health, Dawson County Emergency Management, Lexington Community Foundation, and Region 2 Behavioral Health. Additional support is being given by the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and a FEMA liaison as well.

The DCRG was able to apply for funding to hire two part time Disaster Advocates to serve in the Dawson County area. The process took until early January to secure salary funds,but are now ready to be used in assisting those who suffered losses in the July floods. The DCRG was also able to secure additional funds to go toward reimbursing flood damage costs.

Individuals who reported damages at the One Stop held in Lexington, NE on July 18, 2019 should expect to receive a text or a call at the phone number that they reported. This will be a follow up contact to see how folks are doing with repairs and if folks qualify for other available programs. Assistance will be available to help eligible individuals fill out applications for Weatherization services and/or furnace replacement or repair. The Disaster Advocates will also be available to assist individuals with the appeal application and process of a FEMA decision.

In order to be eligible to receive disaster relief funds, residents will be required to fill out a short application and must present the following information: invoices for costs incurred from flooding, a form of identification and proof of residency in Dawson County (utility bill, bank statement, or ID with current address). The amount each household may receive is dependent on the total number of folks who respond with needed proof of cost.

If you live in Dawson County and have suffered losses from the July flooding, the Dawson County Recovery Group would like to collect some information to apply for funding for individual assistance. Please complete the short survey on this link and fill out the information the best you can. https://consultinglhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8CAXYD0rATjbpBj

For further information or questions about the Dawson County Recovery Group, please contact Daniel Penaflor at 308-746-3685 or Jessica Fagot at 308-217-2053.