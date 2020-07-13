Dawson County Recovery Group still assisting flood victims

July 9, 2020 ~ One year later and many victims are still recovering from the flooding, the Dawson County Recovery Group currently has 242 open cases and have closed 107 cases. Due to Covid-19 the ability to get bids on repair work has slowed and nearly

halted. The Disaster Advocates have ranked the homes by level of needs with basic needs being priority, and cosmetic items moved down the list.

The DCRG recently hired two new Disaster Advocates. Rocio Pastor and Diana Romero

are currently working 55 active cases at this time in various stages of progress. Some of the issues they are dealing with are collapsing walls, appeals to FEMA for additional funds due to missed or progressive damage since they were reviewed initially, mold, furnace and a/c repairs, water heater repairs and well repairs. As these move to completion additional contact is made to the next individual on the list. We are trying to

utilize all resources available such as Orphan Grain Train, United Methodist Funds, Statewide and private foundation funds, and Federal funds as available such as Disaster CSBG and the Weatherization Program.

The Dawson County Recovery Group (DCRG) was established in November 2019 in response to the flooding experienced across Nebraska earlier that year. The members of this group include Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, Lexington Area

United Way, Dawson Area Development, Two Rivers Public Health, Dawson County Emergency Management, Lexington Community Foundation, and Region 2 Behavioral Health. Additional support is being given by the Nebraska Emergency Management

Agency and a FEMA liaison as well.

In order to be eligible to receive disaster relief funds, residents will be required to fill out a short application and must present the following information: invoices for costs incurred from flooding, a form of identification and proof of residency in Dawson County (utility bill, bank statement, or ID with current address). The amount each household may

receive is dependent on the total number of folks who respond with needed proof of cost.

For further information or questions about the Dawson County Recovery Group, please

contact Rocio Pastor at 308-746-3685 or Diana Romero at 308-217-2053.