Dawson County to celebrate Memorial Day online

News headlines around the world state the obvious, coronavirus is affecting everything. Government, school and work are just a few of the everyday events that have been affected.

Last week, Dawson County Fair released their plan for a “modified” format for this summer’s event.

But the first summer holiday celebration will go on, within the constraints of the times we live in.

“Discussions started back in March about the possibility of an online remembrance,” said Jared Woody, Commander of Lexington Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 5136. “We took a ‘just in case’ approach.

“We never really thought it would come to this.”

When the decision was finally made, the idea grew into all of Dawson County. With the directed health measures encompassing the entire county, everyone was in the same predicament.

“I talked with the different veteran organization leaders across the county and everyone was onboard to still have some sort of program,” said Dawson County Veteran Service Officer Steve Zerr.

Messages will be via prerecorded video to be shown on various local media websites and/or Facebook pages. “We won’t be at the different sites, but hopefully we can still honor those that came before us,” said Zerr.

The video will also be available on all of the counties veteran organization Facebook pages, starting at 10 a.m. May 25.

Brad Peltier, Commander of VFW Post 890 in Cozad will deliver one of the messages for the program, along with a gun salute and TAPS performed by the Gothenburg Honor Guard. “The virus has made it difficult to coordinate all the moving parts,” said Zerr. “But I’m hoping to have one more speaker and a local National Anthem singer.”

In addition to the speeches, a memorial video will accompany the program, remembering all of the veterans that passed since May 1, 2019.