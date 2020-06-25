class="post-template-default single single-post postid-469562 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Dawson County traffic stop leads to three arrests

BY KRVN News | June 25, 2020
Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff's Office. Jared Rhinehart.

 

A Dawson County traffic stop on Wednesday led to the arrest of three occupants. Around 2:30pm, a trooper stopped on eastbound Mazda 3 for speeding on Interstate 80 about 4 miles west of Overton. The trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, which led to a search of the vehicle yielding about 1.5 pounds of marijuana and several tabs of LSD. The driver and two passengers were taken into custody.

 

Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. Aisha June.

The driver, Jared Rhinehart, 23, of North Hollywood, California, and passenger, Aisha June, 20, of Chicago, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession of drug paraphernalia. Another passenger, Ruth Jones, 20 of Chicago, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

Courtesy/ Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. Ruth Jones.

 

All three were lodged in Dawson County Jail.

 

 

