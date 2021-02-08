Dawson County Vietnam Veterans to Be Honored in Parade

Lexington, NE – Vietnam veterans are to be honored in a parade March 27 at 4pm in Lexington, Nebraska in honor of Vietnam Veteran Remembrance Day.

Instead of celebrating on the actual holiday, March 29, the veterans organizations of Lexington, American Legion Post 111 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5136, chose to have the parade on a Saturday for more public involvement. Invitation will be going out to area schools and veteran groups to make the event a county wide recognition.

Commercial parade entries with a patriotic theme are encouraged to enter. A float for Vietnam veterans will be available for anyone that wishes to ride (contact the veterans service office to sign up, as multiple floats may be needed if interest is high).

Widows of Vietnam veterans will also be honored during the parade. For more information contact Jan Willey at Pinnacle Bank in Lexington.

The parade route will travel north on Washington Street, ending at the Lexington Middle School, a hamburger feed will follow in the parking lot of Orthman YMCA.

Registration is free for the parade, but will need to be registered by March 15. Entry forms can be found on the Veterans of Dawson County Facebook Page, American Legion Post #111 or Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5136.

Contact Steve Zerr, 324-3041, Jared Woody, 325-8814 or Charles Nichols, 325-0085, with any questions.