Dawson PPD temporarily suspends electrical disconnections for nonpayment

(April 6, 2020) Lexington, Neb. – Dawson Public Power District will temporarily suspend electrical disconnections for nonpayment in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“COVID-19 has changed life as we knew it,” said Dawson PPD Consumer Accounts and Records Supervisor Connie Hird. “Dawson PPD wants to help. The District will not disconnect customers with a past due balance during this crisis. However, we do encourage customers to please continue to make payments as they are able because their account balance will add up over time.”

Dawson PPD will notify its customers when the disconnect process is reinstated. Customers will still see a disconnection notice on their past due statement during this temporary suspension. If a customer is unsure of their account balance, they are encouraged to call Dawson PPD at 308-324-2386.

The Dawson PPD Lexington office is closed to walk-in traffic but will continue to answer phone calls and conduct business. Customers may securely pay by debit/credit card or check over the phone at 866-999-4497. Payment may also be sent in the mail or paid electronically through Dawson PPD’s online bill payment system, SmartHub. This is a free service and a convenient solution for customers wanting to pay their bill electronically and monitor their electrical use. Visit DawsonPower.com for details.

Dawson Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves south central Nebraska along the Platte River Valley. Organized in 1937, Dawson PPD provides service to more than 23,000 electric meters and maintains over 5,800 miles of power lines. The district’s 5,800 square miles territory includes all of the rural areas in Dawson and Buffalo Counties, approximately two-thirds of Gosper County, a third of Lincoln County and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier Counties. Dawson PPD also serves several villages including Hershey, Maxwell, Brady, Farnam, Eustis, Elwood, Eddyville, Smithfield, Overton, Sumner, Miller, Riverdale, Amherst, Odessa and Pleasanton. To learn more, visit www.DawsonPower.com.