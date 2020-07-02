Dawson Tire and Wheel and Messersmith Auction Holding Online Auction to Benefit Fire Departments

Starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday July 22nd, Dawson Tire and Wheel, along with Messersmith Auction will be holding an online tire and rim auction to benefit local fire departments. One hundred percent of the auction’s proceeds will be donated evenly to the Gothenburg and Cozad Volunteer Fire Departments.

“God knows they’ve pretty much helped everybody, including myself, and everybody else around the area,” Levi Messersmith of Messersmith Auction said. “So, we just want to help them out since they can’t have their dances and their fundraisers.”

The following items be available to bid on:

Lot #3061 New Accuride Hub Pilot aluminum truck rim 8.25×24.5

#3457 New Steel Bud wheel Stud pilot rim, 8.25×22.5

#3041 4- New Trelleborg 140A8 tractor tread *res, 420/85R30 or 16.9R30

#3090 4- New Aeolus HN828 light duty truck steer *res 225/70R19.5, 14pr

#3458 2- T&L pivot rims and *res, used rims, 1 used *re, 1 new *re 11.2×38, 9 bolt

#3450 7- New Good Year Suregrip tractor *res 9.50×24, 6ply

#3454 4- New Good Year DT195 tractor tread *res 16.9×28, 8 ply

#3371 4- New Tow Master trailer house *res, 8-14.5ST, 14pr

#3455 3- New Good Year Suregrip tractor tread *res 10.5-80-18, 10ply

#3444 8-New Greenball Transmaster trailer *res ST225/75R15, 8ply

#3000 9- Tractor Tire feeders 38”-50”, 6 turned, 3 sidewall cutouts