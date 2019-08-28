Day Six State Fair: Sunshine, calf show, hamburger eating contest

WHAT: Sunshine and Nebraska State Fair! Drop by after work for dinner and enjoy the entertainment on a beautiful day. Here are some highlights for Wednesday, Aug. 28:

· 10:30 a.m. Papa Bear Chainsaw Carvings – Market Place

· 1 p.m. Meatball Challenge Contest – Competitive Exhibits Stage

· 4:30 p.m. Porky’s Hamburger Eating Contest – Sustainability Stage

· 7 p.m. Jackpot Feeder & Breeding Calf Show – Five Points Bank Arena

· 8 p.m. Bad Wolves – Heartland Events Center

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Nebraska State Fair does not have a clear bag policy. This includes all grounds activities and events, including concerts. However, bags are subject to inspections. Find information on the bag policy here.

SHUTTLE QUOTE OF THE DAY (from a Fair attendee):

“Thank you SO MUCH for the smooth working shuttle system today! It made things so much easier. We had a great time. My 4-year-old grandson said, “I love the Fair! We should never have come because now I never want to leave!” He and his 2-year old brother had their first taste of cotton candy. We appreciate your hard work with a mess situation!”

PARKING UPDATE

Due to weather, all on grounds parking is closed.

Fair guests should use the off-site Fair Express Shuttles which are running continuously at Walmart South, ShopKo, Conestoga Mall (13th St & Webb road), Conestoga Mall (North of Sears), Sam’s Club, and Central Community College. Shuttles will start one hour before the Fair gates opening and finish at midnight. A shuttle will run beginning at 7 a.m. daily from Walmart South.

The Walmart South location continues to be very busy, especially during peak shuttle times. To avoid long wait times, Fair attendees are strongly encouraged to use one of the other shuttle locations.

The Bosselman north parking* lot off of Locust at Fonner Park is available for $10 per vehicle. Fees support the Overland Trails Council Boy Scouts of America. Tractor trams will transport attendees to the main fair entrance. This service will be available weekdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*Bosselman Inc. North lot only – must enter on Locust street.

FREE 2020 FAIR ADMISSION TICKET:

Attendees who ride the shuttle to the Fair will receive a coupon for a free gate admission to be used Monday – Thursday for the 2020 Nebraska State Fair.