DCSO reminds rural travelers of safety during harvest

A Dawson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop this week on a vehicle traveling 45mph over the speed limit. Lt. Tucker Case says it’s particularly concerning that it occurred on a rural roadway with harvest activities underway.

It occurred at 7:30am Tuesday morning on Darr Road. The driver, a 20-year-old Cozad man, was cited for speeding and released. Lt. Case says the driver was suspected of traveling 101mph in a 55mph zone.

He encourages motorists to obey the speed limit on rural roadways with trucks and harvest equipment traveling about.