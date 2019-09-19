class="post-template-default single single-post postid-408873 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
DCSO reminds rural travelers of safety during harvest | KRVN Radio

BY Dave Schroeder | September 19, 2019
A Dawson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop this week on a vehicle traveling 45mph over the speed limit. Lt. Tucker Case says it’s particularly concerning that it occurred on a rural roadway with harvest activities underway.

It occurred at 7:30am Tuesday morning on Darr Road. The driver, a 20-year-old Cozad man, was cited for speeding and released. Lt. Case says the driver was suspected of traveling 101mph in a 55mph zone.

He encourages motorists to obey the speed limit on rural roadways with trucks and harvest equipment traveling about.

 

 

