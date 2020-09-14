class="post-template-default single single-post postid-485086 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
DCSO seeks help in identifying body found at sand and gravel pit

BY KRVN News | September 14, 2020
The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was discovered in the water of a sand and gravel pit south of Lexington Monday morning.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call was received around 10:52am reporting what appeared to be a body floating in the sand pit. The Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team responded to the scene and recovered the body from the water around noon.

The deceased was wearing only shorts and tennis shoes. An autopsy will be conducted. Anyone with information that would assist in identifying the man or determining the cause of death is asked to contact the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at 308-324-3011.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
