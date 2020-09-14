DCSO seeks help in identifying body found at sand and gravel pit

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an unidentified man whose body was discovered in the water of a sand and gravel pit south of Lexington Monday morning.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call was received around 10:52am reporting what appeared to be a body floating in the sand pit. The Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team responded to the scene and recovered the body from the water around noon.

The deceased was wearing only shorts and tennis shoes. An autopsy will be conducted. Anyone with information that would assist in identifying the man or determining the cause of death is asked to contact the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at 308-324-3011.