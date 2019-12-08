Dead five months

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Omaha police have charged a man with concealing the death of his mother, whose body was found in a bedroom months after her death.

Police on Thursday arrested 47-year-old Shawn P. Snoza on a misdemeanor charge of concealing the death of another person after going to a house to inquire about his mother, Geraldine Snoza.

He initially told officers his 76-year-old mother wasn’t home but later acknowledged she’d been dead inside the house since early July. Her body was found in a back bedroom.

Police had been contacted by a bank employee who had been trying to reach Geraldine Snoza. He told officers he “didn’t want to deal with it.”