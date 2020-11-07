Deadline approaches to apply for new NDCS grant

Lincoln, Neb. – A quick deadline is approaching for applicants who wish to take part in a new grant program provided through the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Submissions are due Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

The Vocational and Pre-Apprenticeship Grant Program was funded with a $500,000 appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature. It provides preparatory training programs, pre-apprenticeship programs or other paid training that leads into a Federal Registered Apprenticeship program.

In order to be eligible, applicants must be community-based organizations, community colleges, federally recognized or state recognized Native American tribes or nonprofit organizations.

Training programs are available to men and women incarcerated in NDCS and those who are on parole or probation. Participation extends for a period of up to 18 months following release or supervision. Grant recipients will adhere to requirements established through the Vocational and Life Skills (VLS) program, which also provides money for community-based partnerships through NDCS. In addition, organizations selected for this program must meet a mandatory cost-sharing requirement of a minimum one-to-one cash or in-kind matching contribution.

“Employment is a key component of successful reentry,” said Dawn-Renee Smith, NDCS deputy director – programs. “This funding will provide new opportunities for reentrants to gain skills that will lead to higher wages and fulfilling careers.”

Applications must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on November 25. All submissions will be reviewed and scored. Grant recipients will be notified on December 16, 2020.

Additional information and program applications are available on the NDCS website: corrections.nebraska.gov. The link is located under the tab for ‘Reentry Services’.