Deadline to apply for mountain lion lottery permit is Dec. 9

LINCOLN, Neb. – Time is running out for hunters to apply for a 2021 mountain lion lottery permit.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept applications through 5 p.m. (11:59 p.m. if applying online) Dec. 9, 2020. Visit OutdoorNebraska.org to apply online or download an application at OutdoorNebraska.gov/ mountainlionhunting. A $15 nonrefundable application fee must be submitted with each application.

Permits are available only to Nebraska residents, who may have one permit per calendar year. The bag limit for each permit is one mountain lion of either sex.

The 2021 Season 1 in the Pine Ridge Unit, which no longer is divided into subunits, will be Jan. 2-Feb. 28. To read more, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/ mountainlionhunting.