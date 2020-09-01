Deadline to Submit Young Nebraskans Week Award Nominations is September 15!

August 26, 2020 (LINCOLN, NEB.) – Do you know a young professional worthy of special mention? If so, submit a nomination by September 15, 2020, for a chance to see them (or yourself!) recognized during this year’s Young Nebraskans Week celebration, October 16-24.

Sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and Nebraska Diplomats, in partnership with Connecting Young Nebraskans, Young Nebraskans Week (YNW) is about celebrating the talent, insight and energy of Nebraska’s young professionals — while committing to attract, retain and develop workforce talent across the state. YNW is also a chance to connect people of all backgrounds with their communities and peers in new and meaningful ways.

This year for the first time ever, YNW will include an awards ceremony recognizing three outstanding young professionals. Awards will be presented for “Community Involvement and Impact,” “Entrepreneurship & Innovation” and “Young Professional of the Year.” The winners will be announced during the Connecting Young Nebraskans Virtual Summit, with recipients earning a certificate and plaque, a $50 gift card (sponsored by Nebraska Diplomats) and social media publicity. To submit a nomination or self-nomination, visit https://youngnebraskansweek. com/awards/ . Nominees must be a Nebraska resident between the ages of 18-40“ish.”

In the meantime, visit https://youngnebraskansweek. com to learn more about this year’s planned YNW festivities. With 53 events held during previous celebrations in communities around the state — from networking luncheons and speakers to live music and brewery tours — YNW is a chance for citizens and businesses to show their support and appreciation for the young people who represent the future.

“This is a unique opportunity for local leaders to get creative and really engage with the younger audience, while having a lot of fun in the process,” said DED Economic Development Consultant Rose Baker. “It’s also about pausing to acknowledge what young professionals bring to our communities, and to reassert our goal to attract and retain that population.”

“Nebraska is fortunate to have a strong base of current and future leaders,” said Rhonda Veleba, Coordinator for Connecting Young Nebraskans. “We feel it is important to recognize these individuals and celebrate their commitment to their community and state.”

Communities who plan to participate this October are encouraged to register their YNW activities online, and to share coverage of their events via social media using the hashtag #YoungNebraskansWeek. To register — or for ideas and inspiration from past events — visit https://youngnebraskansweek. com/