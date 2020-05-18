Deanne Uhrmacher Chosen to Lead County Court in David City

Deanne Uhrmacher, records clerk, has been selected to serve as Butler County Court Clerk Magistrate in David City. Uhrmacher began her work as Clerk Magistrate on May 11, 2020.

“This is a difficult time to become a new Clerk Magistrate. While COVID-19 has resulted in an incredible amount of pressure on all levels of government, Nebraska state courts continue to adapt and be innovative in their approach to ensure the courts remain open and focused on all cases, especially those that involve constitutional rights and public safety. Deanne has the experience and dedication necessary to assist the Butler County Court in maintaining access to the courts during the pandemic and beyond,” according to Court Services Administrative Deputy, Amy Prenda.

County Court Clerk Magistrates work under the general direction of the presiding county judge supervising, assigning, and directing the work of all staff within the county court. The position carries a high level of responsibility for the people, paperwork, finances and records of the court. Uhrmacher will be responsible to ensure the efficiency of the court’s administrative functions and for investigating and evaluating potential procedural changes.

Uhrmacher will work in the 5th Judicial District with fellow Clerk Magistrates Linda Langan, Boone County; Ellen Faltys, Colfax County; Angela Lewandowski, Hamilton County; Beth Pullen, Merrick County; Shirley Stuart-Monroe, Nance County; Darla Schiefelbein, Platte County; Jodie Roberts, Polk County; Diane Wagner, Saunders County; Sheila Beins, Seward County; and Kathryn Barnes, York County. The Clerk Magistrates work under the direction of the 5th Judicial District county court judges Linda Caster Senff, Andrew Lange, C. Jo Petersen, Frank Skorupa, and Stephen Twiss.