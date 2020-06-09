Death from COVID-19 in Southwest Nebraska

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department (SWNPHD) has been notified of a COVID-19 death from SWNPHD’s health district. The death occurred earlier this week.

Nineteen lab-confirmed cases have been reported in the health district as of June 9th. Three counties: Dundy, Hayes and Perkins have no reported cases, one case in each of Chase, Frontier and Hitchcock, two cases in Keith, five in Red Willow and nine cases in Furnas county.

Three testing events will take place this week in southwestern Nebraska through Test Nebraska. There is no cost to be tested at these sites. Residents interested in participating should complete the online survey at testnebraska.com/en or in Spanish at testnebraska.com/es. When the survey is completed 6 days or less before the event, they will be given an option to schedule their appointment and given a QR code which can be saved on their mobile phone or printed. They will need to show this code at the test site, along with an ID and proof of current address.

Schedule

June 10th (scheduling starts June 4th) McCook Red Willow County Fairgrounds 1412 West 5th Street, McCook NE June 11th (scheduling starts June 5th) Imperial Chase County Emergency Management Building 1215 Grant Street, Imperial NE June 12th (scheduling starts June 6th) Ogallala Keith County Old Roads Buildings 1501 West 5th Street, Ogallala NE

Testing runs from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at each location.

Everyone who participates in the testing will be notified of their test results directly from TestNebraska. All information collected through TestNebraska.com is protected by HIPAA and all applicable state and federal law.

For general information on COVID-19 call the DHHS hotline at 402-552-6645, or visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.

For more information on COVID-19 in southwest Nebraska, visit www.swhealth.ne.gov. You can also follow SWNPHD on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. SWNPHD serves Chase, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Hayes, Hitchcock, Keith, Perkins, and Red Willow counties. SWNPHD is located at 404 West 10th St (1 block north of Arby’s) in McCook.