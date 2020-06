The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office has released information on a death investigation near Cozad. During the evening hours of Wednesday May 27th, they were notified of a possible deceased subject in a field. The body was located about 3 miles north of Cozad near Roads 765 and 420. Following an autopsy, the body was identified as a 29-year-old Columbus, Ohio man and the cause of death determined to be suicide.