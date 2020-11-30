DED Announces CDBG Planning Grant Recipients for 2020

November 24, 2020 (LINCOLN, NEB.) – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has selected 14 communities to receive Planning grants under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for 2020. The awards total $510,985.

CDBG is a federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program administered by DED on behalf of Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities (i.e., communities other than Lincoln, Omaha, Bellevue or Grand Island). CDBG funding exists to help communities achieve local goals and address challenges, from economic development to public health and safety improvements. The primary objectives of the program — and criteria that all awarded projects must address — are to benefit low-to-moderate income persons, prevent or eliminate slum and blight conditions, or solve catastrophic health and safety threats.

DED currently administers nine CDBG funding opportunities. Planning grants are meant to help communities prepare to execute on impactful projects that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of residents — particularly low- and moderate-income households and/or the elderly, disabled or vulnerable.

A list of this year’s Planning recipients is found below. For more information about the CDBG program, including eligibility, funding descriptions, application dates and how to apply, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/community-development-block-grant/. For questions, contact Steve Charleston at steve.charleston@nebraska.gov or 402-471-3757.

2020 CDBG Planning Recipients, Nebraska Non-Entitlement Communities