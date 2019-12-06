DED Announces Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Recipients under Planning Category

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has selected seven communities to receive Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding under the Planning category for 2019. The total dollar amount of awards to be distributed is $285,614.

This year’s awardees include:

Benkelman, which will receive $27,214 to create a downtown revitalization plan focused on business and infrastructure improvements.

Fairbury will receive $53,000 to build upon its Comprehensive Plan with the completion of a downtown revitalization study.

Hebron will receive $53,000 for a downtown revitalization plan focused on expanding economic opportunity in the downtown district.

Loup City will receive $33,400 to create a downtown revitalization plan that will establish short- and long-term goals for future improvements and development.

Newcastle will receive $33,000 to develop a comprehensive downtown revitalization plan that will provide a blueprint to implement a cohesive look throughout the district.

Plainview will receive $43,000 for the development of a downtown revitalization strategic implementation plan, which will provide guidance on local funding decisions and redevelopment efforts.

Stanton will receive $43,000 to create a downtown revitalization strategic implementation plan, which will guide future funding decisions and redevelopment efforts.

CDBG is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program that allocates funding to states to encourage projects that address a wide range of community development needs. DED administers CDBG funds on behalf of Nebraska to the state’s non-metropolitan communities under eight program categories, ranging from Planning to Tourism Development. The Planning category supports community-wide planning efforts that will result in impactful local projects.

“Investing in our communities is about creating a great quality of life, but it’s also how we’ll continue to show the world that Nebraska is truly one of the best places anywhere to live and raise a family,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “CDBG Planning grants support our Department’s goal of ensuring our communities have the tools they need to achieve their best visions of themselves.”

For more information about the CDBG program, including about eligibility and how to apply in Nebraska, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/cdbg.