Deer Disease Checks | KRVN Radio

Deer Disease Checks

BY Associated Press | November 10, 2019
A herd of mule deer runs near the Niobrara River south of Harrison during the aerial survey. (NEBRASKAland/Justin Haag)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans to sample deer carcasses for chronic wasting disease during the coming firearm season, Nov. 16-24.

The state wants to assess the spread and prevalence of the disease.

Samples will be taken at check stations in northeast, central and northwest Nebraska. Game and Parks will accept voluntary samples from any hunter who kills an elk.

Chronic wasting disease affects deer and elk and is always fatal. No human cases have ever been recorded.

The disease was first discovered in Nebraska in 2000 in Kimball County. It’s been found in 42 Nebraska counties, but no deer population declines attributable to the disease have been identified.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
