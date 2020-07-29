Delayed Buffalo Bill Rodeo set to be held August 5-8

Although it was slightly delayed this year, the 2020 Buffalo Bill Rodeo is scheduled to take place on August 5th-8th at the Wild West Arena in North Platte.

The Rodeo staff consists of a group of very experienced individuals. Randy Corley will serve as a Rodeo announcer for his 41st year. Corley had his start when the late Hadley Barrett offered to help him get his PRCA card after hearing him announce the weekly rodeo in North Platte.

Rodeo Clown and Barrelman Mark Swingler started as a bull rider in the 1980s and competed throughout high school and college before later becoming a bullfighter.

Quirt Hunt and Zach Call will serve as bullfighters at this year’s Rodeo. Hunt started his rodeo career in high school as a bull rider. At one point, he worked 100 rodeos a year, but has now cut back to fifteen. Call will work the rodeo for his third year this, considering it his hometown rodeo as it’s the closest professional rodeo to his home in Thedford.

Buffalo Bill Rodeo Chairperson Jack Morris says that in each event, eleven of the top fifteen contestants will be competing in North Platte this August. The contestant lineup for this year’s Rodeo is “like a National Finals lineup,” Morris said.

However, there are a limited number of seats available to spectators, so those interested in attending the rodeo should purchase their tickets in advance.

“We are operating under a seating restriction this year by the state health guidelines,” Morris said. “I’d hate to see anybody on Friday or Saturday night wanting to get a ticket out front and we can’t get it to them. So, I’d encourage everyone to go online and get their tickets for the nights they want.”

Tickets can be purchased at www.NebraskaLandDays.com.