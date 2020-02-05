class="post-template-default single single-post postid-438232 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | February 5, 2020
Democrat Kate Bolz files to run for Nebraska’s 1st District

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Democratic congressional hopeful Kate Bolz has officially entered the race Tuesday for Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. Bolz, a state senator from Lincoln, filed papers to seek the seat held by eight-term U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican.

Bolz said she would work to ensure that people in the eastern Nebraska district have access to affordable health care.

She says she would support legislation to lower prescription drug costs and promised never to take away insurance coverage from people with preexisting conditions.

 

 

 

 

