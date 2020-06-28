class="post-template-default single single-post postid-469913 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Democrats fight for relevance in red-state Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Democrats fight for relevance in red-state Nebraska

BY Associated Press | June 28, 2020
Home News Regional News
Democrats fight for relevance in red-state Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Democrats in Nebraska are struggling for relevance in their Republican-dominated state, and a series of high-profile embarrassments is only making it harder.

The party is losing registered voters to Republicans, Libertarians and independents, and its long-shot nominee for Senate recently admitted to sending sexually offensive text messages to a campaign staffer.

Nebraska Democrats say they need more national party support to win statewide races, but they acknowledge that they still have a long way to go to regain a toehold in the state.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: