Department of Economic Development Announces CCCFF Grant Recipients

April 16, 2020 (LINCOLN, NEB.) – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has selected the latest round of grantees under Nebraska’s Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF) grant program.

Administered by DED on behalf of the State of Nebraska, and eligible to municipalities, the CCCFF program is designed to support communities as they plan and execute projects — from new city parks and aquatic centers, to restored or repurposed historic auditoriums and everything in-between — that preserve, develop or improve local amenities and create a higher quality of life.

“We have some of the best communities anywhere in the world right here in Nebraska,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “Part of that is because we continue to invest in the places where we live. We also have leaders who truly care about what it’s like to raise a family in their town. Programs like CCCFF are invaluable because they enable us to devote resources that help our communities achieve their goals.”

The 22 selected projects officially announced today — which represent the CCCFF program’s 2020 application cycle — were submitted to DED for consideration earlier this year. Nebraska municipalities requested over $8.7 million in state aid to support their projects. More than $5.3 million was up for award. Awards were available under the categories of Planning and Construction. A total of $5,397,775 will ultimately be distributed.

Projects being awarded under the Planning category, and their descriptions, are listed below:

City of Ainsworth, Pool/Park Feasibility Study: $3,000

City of Alma, Auditorium Feasibility Study: $12,500

City of Lexington, Indoor Recreation Center: $15,000

City of Tilden, New Civic/Community Center Study: $9,250

City of Wayne, Civic Activity Center Study: $10,000

City of Wood River, Public Library/Senior Center Study: $12,500

Village of Dorchester, Community Facilities Master Plan: $15,000

Total: $77,250.00

Projects being awarded under the Construction category, and their descriptions, include:

City of Alliance, Sunken Garden Restoration Project, $483,770.50

City of Arapahoe, Public Library Renovations, $372,172

City of Atkinson, Community Center Renovations, $58,866

City of Bridgeport, Tennis Court Renovation, $99,900

City of Cambridge, Municipal Swimming Pool Renovation, $310,000

City of Grant, New Swimming Facility, $562,000

City of Hebron, New Aquatic Facility, $562,000

City of Hooper, Project Dream Baseball Field Renovation, $80,000

City of Laurel, New Civic Center, $562,000

City of Norfolk, Johnson Park Improvements, $1,125,000

City of Scottsbluff, Rebuild and Renew 23 Club Baseball Park, $74,171.50

City of Scribner, Mohr Auditorium Renovations, $60,000

City of York, City Auditorium Renovations, $562,000

Village of Roseland, New Community Center, $375,000

Village of Table Rock, Table Rock Park Improvements, $33,645

Total: $5,320,525.00

To learn more about the CCCFF program, or for more information on eligibility requirements, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/cccff. Or, contact Jenny B. Mason at jenny.mason@nebraska.gov or 402-471-6280. DED will release more information as the 2021 application cycle approaches.