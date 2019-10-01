Department of Energy awards funding for Phase II of carbon capture study for Gentleman Station

Columbus, Neb. – The next step towards the potential for a carbon capture operation at Nebraska Public Power District’s Gerald Gentleman Station is moving forward with the announcement of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) National Energy Technology Laboratory’s funding for the study.

Under this new funding, ION Clean Energy, Inc. will be the award recipient on the project which will complete a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) study for the installation of its advanced carbon capture system retrofitted to NPPD’s Gentleman Station near Sutherland. The FEED study will build on the results of Phase I, increasing the capture size from 300 megawatts CO2 capture island up to 600 megawatts. ION will utilize its leading solvent-based CO2 capture technology, ICE-21, as the basis for the CO2 capture design.

“NPPD continues to be interested in the project moving forward because our coal burning generation resources bring significant value to our customers,” said Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Kent. “We are seeking these types of technologies that can capture CO2 in a cost-effective manner.”

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with NPPD to further evaluate the integration of ION’s transformative CO2 capture technology at an existing coal-fired power station,” said Alfred “Buz” Brown, ION’s CEO. “These types of strategic collaborations are key milestones on the path to commercialization of ION’s large scale decarbonization technology.”

DOE selected nine projects to receive $55.4 million in federal funding for cost shared research and development. The award for Phase II for the GGS study is approximately $5.8 million.

The project team for the Phase II study are ION, NPPD, Sargent & Lundy, Koch Modular Process Systems, and Siemens. The project will provide critical data and insight into the integration of CO2 capture technologies onto existing coal fired power plants.