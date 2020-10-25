Depressed? Help is Available

Lincoln – Do you feel sad, empty, and hopeless most of the day, nearly every day? Have you lost interest or pleasure in your hobbies or being with friends and family? Are you having trouble sleeping, eating, and completing your day to day activities? If you have felt this way for at least 2 weeks, you may have depression, a treatable mood disorder. October is National Depression Education and Awareness Month and highlights the importance of seeking help, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which can intensify these feelings.

“Coping with depression is something nobody should have to do alone,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at DHHS. “Depression is more than feeling down. You generally can’t just get over clinical depression. Reach out and seek help like you would for other physical illnesses. Seeking help is a sign of strength. By being open about the signs and symptoms of depression, you remove the first barrier to treatment, which is stigma and shame. We can encourage others to speak to a trusted friend, parent, doctor, or therapist about what they’re experiencing.”

Other signs and symptoms of depression may include:

Persistent sad, anxious, or “empty” mood

Feelings of hopelessness, pessimism and irritability

Feelings of guilt, worthlessness, or helplessness

Loss of interest or pleasure in hobbies and activities

Decreased energy or fatigue

Moving or talking more slowly

Feeling restless or having trouble sitting still

Difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions

Difficulty sleeping, early-morning awakening, or oversleeping

Appetite and/or weight changes

Thoughts of death or suicide, or suicide attempts

Aches or pains, headaches, cramps, or digestive problems without a clear physical cause and/or that do not ease even with treatment

How can I help myself if I am depressed?

While not diagnostic, you can participate in a depression screening but be sure to share it with your healthcare provider or a mental health professional. https://screening.mhanational. org/screening-tools/depression

org/screening-tools/depression Seek help. Start to share your signs with a professional.

As you start and continue treatment, you may start to feel better gradually. Remember that if you are taking an antidepressant, it may take 2 to 4 weeks to start working.

Try to do things that you used to enjoy.

Go easy on yourself. You are not alone.

Other things that may help include:

Staying active and exercising

Watching your diet.

Breaking up large tasks into small ones, set priorities, and do what you can as you can

Spending time with other people and confide in a trusted friend or relative

Postponing important life decisions until you feel better. Discuss decisions with others who know you well

Avoiding self-medication with alcohol or with drugs not prescribed for you

How can I help a loved one who is depressed?

If you know someone who has depression, first let them know they are not alone. Encourage them to see a health care provider or mental health professional. You can also:

Listen

Help him or her to find support

Offer support, understanding, patience, and encouragement

Never ignore comments about suicide, engage them to seek assistance and help them get connected.

Invite him or her out for walks, outings, and other activities

Help him or her adhere to the treatment plan, such as setting reminders to take prescribed medications

Help him or her by ensuring that he or she has transportation to therapy appointments

Offer them hope that people can and do recover. Remind him or her that, with time and treatment, the depression will lift.

Take a Mental Health First Aide (MHFA) or Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) class to increase your knowledge and awareness.

If you are unsure where to go for help, ask your health provider or check out the NIMH Help for Mental Illnesses webpage at www.nimh.nih.gov/findhelp. Another federal health agency, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), maintains an online Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator at https://findtreatment. samhsa.gov/. You can also check online for mental health professionals; contact your community health center, local mental health association, or insurance plan to find a mental health professional.

Need to talk or get immediate help in a crisis?